BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Increases Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned 0.07% of W.W. Grainger worth $29,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 739.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,090,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,545,000 after purchasing an additional 960,833 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at $258,792,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 40.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 932,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,653,000 after acquiring an additional 269,881 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 235.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 312,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,098,000 after acquiring an additional 219,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 21.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,035,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $713,379,000 after acquiring an additional 181,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $749.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $795.03 on Thursday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $534.01 and a 52-week high of $811.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $717.75 and a 200-day moving average of $718.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.38 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Stories

