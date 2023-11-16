BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Purchases 157,146 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 373,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,146 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $35,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Omnicom Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 17,251 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at $503,000. National Pension Service raised its position in Omnicom Group by 644.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,579,000 after purchasing an additional 352,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at $929,000. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $252,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,171.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on OMC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price objective on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Omnicom Group stock opened at $78.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.56 and a 200-day moving average of $84.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

