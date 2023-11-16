Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 210,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,481 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $568,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking by 750.0% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,120.82 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,899.31 and a 52 week high of $3,251.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The stock has a market cap of $108.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,002.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,885.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.85 by $4.47. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $53.03 EPS. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 148.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BKNG. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,450.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,265.00 to $3,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,346.21.

Get Our Latest Report on Booking

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $1,760,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,142,440.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $1,760,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,854 shares in the company, valued at $41,142,440.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $86,237.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,007.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,989 shares of company stock worth $15,303,166. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.