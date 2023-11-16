Brady (NYSE:BRC) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.85-$4.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.06.

Brady Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:BRC opened at $54.30 on Thursday. Brady has a fifty-two week low of $44.71 and a fifty-two week high of $58.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.36.

Get Brady alerts:

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $345.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.29 million. Brady had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.78%. Brady’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brady will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brady Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $0.235 dividend. This is a positive change from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.78%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BRC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brady from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Brady from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

View Our Latest Research Report on BRC

Insider Transactions at Brady

In other news, Director Nancy Lee Gioia sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $237,235.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,473.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Brady news, Director Nancy Lee Gioia sold 4,250 shares of Brady stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $237,235.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,473.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bentley Curran sold 6,209 shares of Brady stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $347,455.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,253.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRC. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Brady by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brady in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Brady in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Brady by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Brady by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

About Brady

(Get Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.