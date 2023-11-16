Braemar Plc (LON:BMS) Raises Dividend to GBX 8 Per Share

Braemar Plc (LON:BMS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share on Friday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Braemar’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Braemar Stock Performance
Shares of Braemar stock opened at GBX 233 ($2.86) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £76.70 million, a PE ratio of 776.67 and a beta of 1.09. Braemar has a 1 year low of GBX 215 ($2.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 350 ($4.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.41, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 233 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 256.60.
About Braemar
