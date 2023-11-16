Braemar Plc (LON:BMS) Raises Dividend to GBX 8 Per Share

Braemar Plc (LON:BMS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share on Friday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Braemar’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Braemar Stock Performance

Shares of Braemar stock opened at GBX 233 ($2.86) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £76.70 million, a PE ratio of 776.67 and a beta of 1.09. Braemar has a 1 year low of GBX 215 ($2.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 350 ($4.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.41, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 233 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 256.60.

Get Braemar alerts:

About Braemar

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Braemar Plc provides shipbroking, and financial advisory services in the United Kingdom, Singapore, the United States, Australia, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Shipbroking and Financial. The Shipbroking segment is involved in the tanker and dry cargo charter broking, sale and purchase broking, offshore broking and consultancy, and commodity and commodity derivatives.

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.