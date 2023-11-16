Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group cut Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Performance

BCLI stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $3.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of -0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.59.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 53,036 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

