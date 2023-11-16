BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 29.12% and a negative net margin of 50.67%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWAY opened at $4.38 on Thursday. BrainsWay has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $72.71 million, a PE ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.85.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BrainsWay during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in BrainsWay by 8.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 60,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in BrainsWay by 40.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 12,556 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrainsWay in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrainsWay during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

BWAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of BrainsWay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of BrainsWay in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.

Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

