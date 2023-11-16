Brokerages Set Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Target Price at $73.00

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALTR

Insider Transactions at Altair Engineering

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altair Engineering

In related news, insider Jeffrey Marraccini sold 3,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $250,789.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,916.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $326,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffrey Marraccini sold 3,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $250,789.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,916.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,447. 22.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the software’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 10.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the software’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 17.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,481 shares of the software’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,027 shares of the software’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Altair Engineering by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the software’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ALTR opened at $73.96 on Thursday. Altair Engineering has a twelve month low of $43.68 and a twelve month high of $78.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.28. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -352.17, a P/E/G ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.44.

About Altair Engineering

(Get Free Report

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.