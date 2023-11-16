Brokerages Set Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Target Price at $6.31

Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.31.

FTCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Farfetch from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Farfetch from $6.70 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Farfetch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.

NYSE:FTCH opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 3.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.83. Farfetch has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $572.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.89 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 75.72% and a negative net margin of 37.83%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Farfetch will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Farfetch by 31.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 24,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

