Brokerages Set Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) PT at $57.38

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.38.

REXR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

NYSE REXR opened at $47.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.58. Rexford Industrial Realty has a fifty-two week low of $41.56 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 45.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.29). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,433,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,328,114,000 after buying an additional 1,059,123 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,693,104,000 after buying an additional 1,587,612 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,579,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,137,000 after buying an additional 46,811 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,023,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $657,556,000 after buying an additional 591,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,875,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,954,000 after buying an additional 354,577 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

