Brookline Capital Management Weighs in on Antibe Therapeutics Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ATBPF)

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Brookline Capital Management dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Antibe Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 13th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.06). Brookline Capital Management has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Antibe Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Antibe Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Antibe Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Antibe Therapeutics stock opened at $0.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average of $0.40. Antibe Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $0.89.

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics ( OTCMKTS:ATBPF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02.

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's pipeline includes therapies that seek to overcome the gastrointestinal (GI) ulcers and bleeding associated with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).

