Brookline Capital Management Weighs in on Antibe Therapeutics Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:ATE)

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Brookline Capital Management dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Antibe Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 13th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for Antibe Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.58) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Antibe Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

Get Antibe Therapeutics alerts:

Antibe Therapeutics Stock Down 5.3 %

TSE ATE opened at C$0.71 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.54. The company has a market cap of C$37.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 9.58 and a current ratio of 8.57. Antibe Therapeutics has a one year low of C$0.41 and a one year high of C$1.23.

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics ( TSE:ATE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11).

(Get Free Report)

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's pipeline includes therapies that seek to overcome the gastrointestinal (GI) ulcers and bleeding associated with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.