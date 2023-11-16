BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.19

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.19 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 119.35 ($1.47), with a volume of 17541782 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119.50 ($1.47).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 116.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 125.78. The company has a market cap of £11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 663.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

