Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 58.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.40% of Builders FirstSource worth $67,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1,447.1% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $128.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.76. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.39 and a 1 year high of $156.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 2.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on BLDR. Stephens reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.77.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

