BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) Announces Earnings Results

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BurgerFi International had a negative net margin of 25.13% and a negative return on equity of 51.62%.

BurgerFi International Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of BFI stock opened at $1.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.40. The company has a market cap of $28.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.48. BurgerFi International has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $2.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of BurgerFi International from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BurgerFi International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BurgerFi International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of BurgerFi International by 548.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 126,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 10.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BurgerFi International in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BurgerFi International in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BurgerFi International Company Profile

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

