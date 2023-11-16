Burney Co. Boosts Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 87.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,674 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in AGCO by 99,144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 315,085,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,408,508,000 after buying an additional 314,767,798 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AGCO by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,453,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,424,000 after purchasing an additional 106,593 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its position in AGCO by 7,866.4% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,589,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544,052 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in AGCO by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,318,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $436,153,000 after purchasing an additional 140,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 0.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,440,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,731,000 after buying an additional 6,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $157.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on AGCO from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AGCO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGCO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

AGCO Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of AGCO opened at $118.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $109.81 and a one year high of $145.53.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.70. AGCO had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.54%.

AGCO Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.