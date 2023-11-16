Burney Co. Decreases Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Burney Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,242 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,700,824 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $757,812,000 after buying an additional 38,011 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at about $507,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $737,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Edward Jones downgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.40.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

NYSE CI opened at $283.05 on Thursday. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $340.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.09. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $2,164,768.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,069 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,903.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,056.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $2,164,768.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,903.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.