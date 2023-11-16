Burney Co. Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Burney Co. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,022 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 20,414 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,294,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 40.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,488,000 after buying an additional 34,919 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $62.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.92. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $49.54 and a 52-week high of $63.08.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

