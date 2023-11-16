Burney Co. Has $1.96 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722,435 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,982,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,974 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,636,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,728,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,489 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,479,000 after purchasing an additional 57,678,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $2,937,315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,653.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,345,964.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,707,497.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,592 shares of company stock worth $11,455,015. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO opened at $57.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.43. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $247.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.90%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KO. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

