Burney Co. Reduces Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Burney Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,381 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 99,910.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $350,886,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,328,001 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 101,603.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,139,000 after buying an additional 5,701,989 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $437,412,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,081,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 367.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,985,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,700 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on HON. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.75.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $189.55 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.75. The firm has a market cap of $124.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

