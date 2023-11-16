CAE (NYSE:CAE) Trading Down 2.2%

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) shares traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.30 and last traded at $21.43. 74,284 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 202,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CAE shares. StockNews.com lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on CAE from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on CAE from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on CAE from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CAE from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.43.

Get CAE alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CAE

CAE Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CAE

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in CAE during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in CAE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in CAE by 678.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CAE by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

CAE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.