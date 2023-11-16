Cambria Investment Management L.P. Cuts Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lessened its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,632 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.16% of ManpowerGroup worth $6,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 220.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $75.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.35 and a 12-month high of $92.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.42.

ManpowerGroup Dividend Announcement

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 1.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ManpowerGroup

In other ManpowerGroup news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $85,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,620 shares in the company, valued at $666,326. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,600 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $116,736.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,840 shares in the company, valued at $134,246.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $85,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on ManpowerGroup from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet cut ManpowerGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.29.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

