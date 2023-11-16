Cambria Investment Management L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 6,826 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $170,415,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,722,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,402,000 after buying an additional 102,708 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,919,000. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $55.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.16 and its 200 day moving average is $59.52. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $67.25.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1765 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

