Cambria Investment Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,656 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.19% of Xerox worth $4,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Xerox by 0.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,305,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,441,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Xerox by 9.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 8,746 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Xerox by 1.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 256,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Xerox by 8.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,628 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Xerox by 27.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 403,502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after buying an additional 86,351 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Xerox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Xerox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $13.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.98. Xerox Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.73.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. Xerox had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xerox

In other Xerox news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 34,245,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $542,445,773.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Suzan Morno-Wade sold 9,126 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $152,860.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,910.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 34,245,314 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $542,445,773.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

