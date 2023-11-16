Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $651,000 Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 187,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,159,000 after buying an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth $692,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,456,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,470,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth $665,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $101.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.16. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.53 and a 1 year high of $105.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $54.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 327.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.92.

In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $602,804.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,969,781.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Mary C. Scherer sold 20,695 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,785,357.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,689.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $602,804.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,969,781.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

