Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $794,000 Stock Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,685 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the first quarter worth $448,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Avnet in the first quarter worth $1,019,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Avnet by 33.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,921 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Avnet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Avnet by 9.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVT opened at $48.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.96. Avnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.64 and a 52-week high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.34.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 3.05%. Avnet’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.44%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Avnet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avnet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avnet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

