Cambria Investment Management L.P. Purchases 6,391 Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Crane were worth $6,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Crane by 88.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 242,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,677,000 after buying an additional 113,579 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Crane by 2.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Crane by 182.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 6,586 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crane during the second quarter valued at about $1,243,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crane by 30.8% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 31,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 7,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CR shares. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Crane in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crane in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on Crane from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Crane from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Crane in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crane currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.
Crane Stock Performance
Shares of CR opened at $104.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Crane has a one year low of $67.28 and a one year high of $106.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.
Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $530.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Crane’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Crane Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.54%.
About Crane
Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.
