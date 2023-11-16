Cambria Investment Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 244,280 Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 244,280 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,182,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.10% of Range Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sagefield Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. Sagefield Capital LP now owns 634,835 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $16,804,000 after acquiring an additional 383,611 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Range Resources by 1,097.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,203 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 36,845 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Range Resources by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,350 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Range Resources by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 328,138 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after buying an additional 9,021 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on RRC shares. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.05.

In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $933,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,779.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RRC opened at $34.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.82. Range Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $37.88.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. Range Resources had a net margin of 33.85% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $648.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.73%.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

