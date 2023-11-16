Cambria Investment Management L.P. Reduces Stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. reduced its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.16% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $6,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.6% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.5% during the second quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 22,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

AMN stock opened at $66.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.29. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.80 and a fifty-two week high of $125.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The firm had revenue of $853.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMN. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $112.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMN

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.