Cambria Investment Management L.P. Reduces Stake in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. reduced its stake in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,756 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHY. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 210,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 18,342 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 357.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 223,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 174,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 9,518 shares in the last quarter.

IHY opened at $19.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.80. VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.96 and a 12-month high of $20.76. The firm has a market cap of $51.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.45.

The VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (IHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of international corporate bonds rated below investment grade and denominated in developed-market currencies. IHY was launched on Apr 2, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

