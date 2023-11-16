Cambria Investment Management L.P. Sells 1,020 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,911 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth $49,649,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth $29,141,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1,047.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 321,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,164,000 after purchasing an additional 293,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,024,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,641,000 after purchasing an additional 275,895 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $58.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.66. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($2.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.83) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $374.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.16 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a positive return on equity of 421.70%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -38.88%.

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 64,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $3,385,859.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,088 shares in the company, valued at $3,218,726.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 47,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $2,383,058.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,993,980 shares in the company, valued at $697,739,842.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 64,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $3,385,859.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,218,726.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,740 shares of company stock worth $6,944,642 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

SMG has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

