Cambria Investment Management L.P. Sells 12,334 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lessened its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,334 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in MetLife in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in MetLife in the first quarter valued at $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 47.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Argus raised their price objective on MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.18.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET opened at $61.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $77.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.06.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.