Cambria Investment Management L.P. Sells 12,334 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lessened its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,334 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in MetLife in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in MetLife in the first quarter valued at $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 47.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Argus raised their price objective on MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.18.
MetLife Stock Performance
Shares of MET opened at $61.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $77.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.06.
MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MetLife Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 76.47%.
About MetLife
MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.
