Cambria Investment Management L.P. Sells 1,360 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,423,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,080,000 after purchasing an additional 52,676 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 21.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 64,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 390.7% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 35,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 28,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $55.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.12. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.73 and a 52-week high of $161.73.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($2.26). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.30%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. purchased 8,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.65 per share, with a total value of $499,825.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,139.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.90.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

