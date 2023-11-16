Cambria Investment Management L.P. Sells 14,064 Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 435,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,064 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned 1.94% of Big 5 Sporting Goods worth $3,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BGFV. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at $5,423,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 238.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,960,000 after buying an additional 203,878 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 335.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 184,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 142,140 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 171.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 184,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 116,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 210,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 88,144 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of BGFV opened at $5.54 on Thursday. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $13.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average of $7.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 625.04%.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.