Cambria Investment Management L.P. Sells 2,264 Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,264 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.45% of Oxford Industries worth $6,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $757,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,221 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,205 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE OXM opened at $93.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.02. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $82.33 and a one year high of $123.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.46 by ($0.01). Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $420.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OXM has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Articles

