Cambria Investment Management L.P. Sells 675 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. reduced its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUB. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 16,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB opened at $104.36 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.06.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.