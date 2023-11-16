Cambria Investment Management L.P. Sells 8,550 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,550 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $6,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after buying an additional 98,052 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 70.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 45,214 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 56.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 9,329 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $61,612.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,399. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $61,612.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,399. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 29,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $1,605,043.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 161,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,871,314.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,823 shares of company stock valued at $2,779,673 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ATGE opened at $55.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.01. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.59 and a 12 month high of $56.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ATGE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised Adtalem Global Education from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

