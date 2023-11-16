Cambria Investment Management L.P. Takes $7.27 Million Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 63,488 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,266,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 100,317.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,528,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $61,629,243,000 after purchasing an additional 537,992,573 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after buying an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in EOG Resources by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,008,609,000 after buying an additional 3,641,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in EOG Resources by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,897,413 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,083,250,000 after buying an additional 2,977,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.6 %

EOG Resources stock opened at $123.07 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.52 and a twelve month high of $146.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.51.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EOG Resources from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.73.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

