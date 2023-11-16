Cambria Investment Management L.P. Trims Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 153,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,952 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $5,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 181.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 158.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 72.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.76.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $29.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.95 and its 200 day moving average is $31.61. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $26.59 and a twelve month high of $37.99.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 18.48%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.