Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Shares Gap Down to $65.20

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $65.20, but opened at $63.69. Camtek shares last traded at $64.50, with a volume of 230,376 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAMT shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Camtek from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Camtek from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camtek currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.86.

The company has a current ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 9.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camtek in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 6.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 9.2% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 9,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. 30.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

