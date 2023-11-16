Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 100,358 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 673.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,258 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,358 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.21% of Arrow Electronics worth $16,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARW. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.67.

Arrow Electronics Stock Down 0.0 %

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $124.97 on Thursday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.01 and a twelve month high of $147.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

