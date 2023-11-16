Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 16,690 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 83.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,690 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $15,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,823,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in MongoDB by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MDB shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $495.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on MongoDB from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on MongoDB from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on MongoDB from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on MongoDB from $424.00 to $471.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total transaction of $100,491.16. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 34,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,129,069.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.41, for a total transaction of $177,368.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,708,659.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total value of $100,491.16. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 34,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,129,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,484 shares of company stock valued at $101,547,167 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MongoDB Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of MDB stock opened at $392.58 on Thursday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.70 and a 12-month high of $439.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $353.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.46 and a beta of 1.16.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.07. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 29.69% and a negative net margin of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $423.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.93 million. Equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

