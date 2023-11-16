Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.06% of Delta Air Lines worth $18,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Navalign LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 17,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 89,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $35.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.50 and a 200 day moving average of $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 54.95%. The company had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 7.58%.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $100,868.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,600.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $307,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,702.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on DAL. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

See Also

