Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $19.05 Million Stock Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 57.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,500 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $19,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FMX. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 213.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4,994.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FMX shares. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.53.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE FMX opened at $127.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $74.90 and a 1 year high of $127.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.08 and its 200-day moving average is $108.55.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $1.0001 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.31%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Featured Stories

