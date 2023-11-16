Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $19.50 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $19,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 18,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in General Dynamics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 8,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 14,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in General Dynamics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,441,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP raised its stake in General Dynamics by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GD

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD stock opened at $245.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $231.81 and a 200-day moving average of $221.82. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.