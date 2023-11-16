Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Lowers Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 383,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 658,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.05% of MetLife worth $21,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in MetLife by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 116,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after acquiring an additional 34,248 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 148,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 10,605 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.18.

MetLife Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MET stock opened at $61.82 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.06.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.