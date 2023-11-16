Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 26,500 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 51.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $12,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 148.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.50.

Spotify Technology Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SPOT opened at $173.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.44 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.91. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $70.18 and a twelve month high of $182.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 32.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

