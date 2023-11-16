Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 353 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $17,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,262,904,000 after acquiring an additional 26,201 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,459,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,238,967,000 after buying an additional 32,642 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 22.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,447,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,228,723,000 after buying an additional 261,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after buying an additional 635,416 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 99.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $935,370,000 after buying an additional 548,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,007.63.

In other news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total transaction of $4,984,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $684,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $975.71, for a total value of $487,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total transaction of $4,984,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,897.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,422 shares of company stock worth $18,917,172. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $973.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $930.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $934.39. The stock has a market cap of $57.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.83. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $767.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1,005.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.2 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

