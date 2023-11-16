Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 5,876 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,876 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.08% of Align Technology worth $21,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in Align Technology by 6.1% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Align Technology by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Align Technology by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 3.6% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology Price Performance

Shares of ALGN opened at $205.06 on Thursday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.34 and a 1-year high of $413.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $265.00 and a 200 day moving average of $309.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.45, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Activity

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.24). Align Technology had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $960.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,194 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $188.00 per share, with a total value of $999,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,470 shares in the company, valued at $38,252,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at $40,167,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $367.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.60.

Align Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

Further Reading

