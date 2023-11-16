Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Receives C$182.11 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$170.33.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Canadian Tire from C$172.00 to C$167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Canadian Tire from C$166.00 to C$152.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$205.00 to C$199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$180.00 to C$170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$180.00 to C$170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.
Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.
